BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.62) target price on the stock.
BTA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.20) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.77) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.14) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.53).
