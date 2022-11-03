BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,552. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 500.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 63,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

