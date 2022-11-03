BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MUI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,552. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
