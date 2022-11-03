BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 59,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,659. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 100.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

