BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MIY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 140,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.