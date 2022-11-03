BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE MIY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 140,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $15.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
