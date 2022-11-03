BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MYN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 90,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,855. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

