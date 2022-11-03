Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.26. 6,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.