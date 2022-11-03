Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.26. 6,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
