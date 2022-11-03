BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

BSTZ traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 383,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

