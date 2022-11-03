BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £158.45 million and a PE ratio of 820.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.13. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 183.26 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 214 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Get BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust

In other news, insider Melanie Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($23,355.30). In related news, insider Melanie Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($23,355.30). Also, insider David Barron purchased 5,000 shares of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £10,450 ($12,082.32).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.