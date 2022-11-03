BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BBN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,810. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

