Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 6.5%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 121,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 39,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$17.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Star Gold news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 209,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$45,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,675,000 shares in the company, valued at C$808,500. Insiders have purchased a total of 734,300 shares of company stock worth $203,851 over the last quarter.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.