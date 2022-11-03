BlueArk Price Tops $0.0019 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, BlueArk has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $62.86 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,265.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00572756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00231057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00067540 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0019451 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.