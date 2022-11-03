Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.72.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,025. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

