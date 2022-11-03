Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,477 shares of company stock worth $3,383,025. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

