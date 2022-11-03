BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $143.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ECL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

NYSE ECL opened at $137.23 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

