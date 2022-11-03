BMO Capital Markets Raises Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$11.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SECYF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 10,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

