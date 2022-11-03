BNB Hits Market Cap of $52.95 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. BNB has a market cap of $52.95 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $330.98 or 0.01633623 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,977,182 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

