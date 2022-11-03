Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.36

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 2325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$46.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Bonterra Resources news, Director Marc-André Pelletier bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$25,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$385,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,642.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

