Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2.28 to $2,370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,474.86.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $93.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,871.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,807.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,946.58. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Booking by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,649,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Booking by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

