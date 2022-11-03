Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,170.00 at Mizuho

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.69.

Booking Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,778.18 on Thursday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,807.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,946.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,649,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Booking by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Booking by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

