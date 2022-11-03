Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,471.93.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $45.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,823.33. 36,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,696. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,807.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,946.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 92.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.