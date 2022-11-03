Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1,778.18, but opened at $1,850.66. Booking shares last traded at $1,870.87, with a volume of 7,467 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,649,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,807.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,946.58.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

