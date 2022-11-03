Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Up 5%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. 17,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 128,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Boqii Trading Down 12.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Boqii had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boqii

About Boqii

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,310,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.67% of Boqii at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

