BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.24) to GBX 566 ($6.54) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.94.
BP Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BP stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. BP has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
BP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BP by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP (BP)
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.