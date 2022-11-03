Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $275.62

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 275.62 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.47). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 297 ($3.43), with a volume of 71,978 shares changing hands.

Braemar Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £96.92 million and a PE ratio of 1,625.00.

Braemar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Braemar’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Braemar’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Braemar

Braemar Company Profile

In other news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 30,742 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £101,141.18 ($116,939.74).

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

