Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider Acquires A$106,780.00 in Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Rating) insider Kenneth McCall purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.24 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,780.00 ($69,337.66).

Brambles Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brambles’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

See Also

