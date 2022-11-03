Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.12. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 13,000 shares trading hands.

Bright Mountain Media Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.