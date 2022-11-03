Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 106.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brinker International by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Brinker International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

