Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

