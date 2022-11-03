Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,666 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Broadcom by 25.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 80.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

