Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $445.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,273. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.77 and its 200-day moving average is $517.24.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

