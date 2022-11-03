Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 704.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.