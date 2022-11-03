Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price at $54.50

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on QGEN. Oddo Bhf cut Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Qiagen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Qiagen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 446.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

