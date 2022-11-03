Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price at $5.50

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 942,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.85. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 100.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

