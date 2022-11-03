Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stake Boosted by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 30.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $264,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $71,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

