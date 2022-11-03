Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 11,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 131.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

