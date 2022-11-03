Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.498 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$4.70 billion for the quarter.
