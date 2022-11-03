Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.44

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Brother Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

