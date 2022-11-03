Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 258,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 229,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,806. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72.

