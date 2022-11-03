BTIG Research Trims Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price to $75.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $160.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on OMCL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Omnicell Stock Down 34.5 %

OMCL opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

