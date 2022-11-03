Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) vs. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Head to Head Survey

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -25.38% -16.19% -13.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 3.69 -$3.28 million ($0.48) -14.58

Analyst Ratings

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeoVolta and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

NeoVolta currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 94.64%. Given NeoVolta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats NeoVolta on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.