C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.91.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.17 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

