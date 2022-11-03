C2X Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, C2X has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. C2X has a market capitalization of $45.05 million and $5,696.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C2X token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002626 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.16 or 0.31096511 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012145 BTC.

C2X Profile

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

