Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,204. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

