Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s previous close.

CFW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$277.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.90.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,327,483.08. In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,517,425. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at C$1,327,483.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,529 shares of company stock worth $4,688,559.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

