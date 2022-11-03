Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $81.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after buying an additional 742,726 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ameresco by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after buying an additional 459,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,914,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ameresco by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after buying an additional 291,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $12,969,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

