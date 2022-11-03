Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$72.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$102.00 to C$92.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$96.36.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$70.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$62.35 and a one year high of C$114.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.42.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

About Cogeco Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

