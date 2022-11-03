Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.01

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.01 and last traded at C$23.62, with a volume of 130016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.33.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

