Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.87

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 6422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Canon Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon
Canon Company Profile
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.