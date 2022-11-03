Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.87

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 6422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

Canon Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth $4,289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Canon by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.