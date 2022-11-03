Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $17.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of COF stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.77. The stock had a trading volume of 136,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,182. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,476 shares of company stock worth $4,205,847 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

