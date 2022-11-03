CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 155 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $34.31 on Thursday, hitting $583.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,999. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $589.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.78. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.06.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

